No dialogue on Army Act, Shehbaz blasts PM Imran

President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif said that they have nothing to do with the government and no dialogues would be held with Prime Minister Imran Khan on Army Act. While addressing a press conference in London, Shehbaz said, Imran-NAB alliance has failed yet again as Sahrif family has emerged victorious in Supreme Court the previous day.

Shehbaz Sharif said that despite Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government s statements against PML-N leadership for the past one and a half year, the Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) petition seeking cancellation of his bail in Ashiana Housing case.

He went on to say that PTI’s counsel Naeem Bukhari appeared before the court in place of NAB adding that Bukhari could not face the remarks of court and took back his application regarding cancellation of bail. “Naeem Bukhari fled from court, which exposed the Imran-NAB alliance”, concluded Shehbaz.

While taking a jibe at PTI government, he said “Loadshedding spanned for as many as 20 hours before our government was elected,” he said. “Nawaz Sharif used the resources of the nation to produce 5,000 MW electricity.”

“Every Pakistani is disappointed with this alliance between Niazi and NAB,” he said. The PML-N president slammed the prime minister and labelled him a ‘master of U-turns’. “I have never in my life seen a prime minister who lies as much as Imran Khan,” he said. “Had he spent one-fourth of his time for Pakistan’s development circumstances would be different today.”

“The failed policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf government have resulted in unemployment rising in Pakistan. We are burying ourselves in debt,” he said.

He said that there were some ministers in the government who had used their political influence to have loans written off.

“Those who were involved in corruption, you made them your advisors,” he said.