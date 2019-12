Sir: According to social media, a 14-years-old girl Gul Rind is stoned to death by order of jirga in Sindh. This type of news are not new to us and most of the cases are unearthed from Sindh.

Why our law-enforcement agencies are unable to stop such incidents? Why such influential of jirgas are roaming free in our country? Why they are not punished exemplary? These are the questions which are unanswered from our authorities.

ZAHID CHAUDHRY

Lahore Cantt