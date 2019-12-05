Law Ministry notifies appointment of Justice Gulzar Ahmed as new CJP

The Law Ministry on Wednesday notified the appointment of Justice Gulzar Ahmed as the new chief justice of Pakistan. Justice Gulzar will take charge as the country’s chief justice on December 21, a day after the retirement of Justice Asif Saeed Khosa. The appointment was approved by President Arif Alvi. Justice Ahmed was born on February 2, 1957, in Karachi to the family of Noor Muhammad, a distinguished lawyer. His elementary schooling was from the city’s Gulistan School, according to the Supreme Court website. He then went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts degree from Government National College, Karachi after which he obtained his law degree from S.M. Law College, Karachi. He enrolled as an advocate on January 18, 1986, and joined the High Court on April 4, 1988. Subsequently, he became an advocate of the Supreme Court on September 15, 2001. Justice Ahmed was elected honorary secretary of the Sindh High Court Bar Association in Karachi for the year 1999-2000.