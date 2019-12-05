TMUC holds professional accountancy symposium

The Millennium Universal College (TMUC) Islamabad organised Professional Accountancy Symposium 2019 in an effort to bridge the gap between industry and academia at TMUC Auditorium, H-11/4 Islamabad, according to a press release issued by the organisation.

The symposium aimedat providing a platform for academia-industry alliances where academia and industry representatives guide participants with their views concerning the scope and impact of transnational education.

The TMUC has been committed to holding such symposiums consistently; establishing academia-industry sustainable partnerships, that will bring forth successful results. The ideas and insights certainly sparked a lively debate among all those in attendance.The panel discussion provided an engaging platform for academia-industry alliance where academia representatives engaged in a dialogue to guide TMUC students about choosing professional pathways in order to succeed in the global working environment.Focal points of the debate included sharing of entrepreneurship knowledge and to come up with inclusive solutions to enhance students’ resilience to adapt to the international business world.

Chief Executive TMUC Chaudhary Faisal Mushtaq moderated the guest panel comprised intellectuals, academics, policy makers and entrepreneurs including. Jahenzab Amin from AF Ferguson &Co-Chartered Accountants, Iffat Hussain from Audit and Specialist Advisory Services BDO Pakistan, Ali Qamarfrom EY Ford Rhodes, Syed Asmatullah Executive Director Deloitte, IzzGhanaa Ansari, Assistant Manager Advisory KPMG. The key note speakers included Assad Hameedand Rafqat Hussain.

The audience were mainly represented by working professionals, representatives of industrial sector, academicians, and students of professional accountancy qualifications. Panel discussion majorly revolved around diversity, technology, ethics in cooperate governance, crypto currency, role of data forms, market demand for budding graduates, difference between ICAP and ACCA professionals and many other aspects.