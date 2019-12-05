Pakistan best suited country for foreign investment, says Zakaria

Owing to its geo-strategic location and abundant human and natural resources, Pakistan is best suited country for foreign investment and doing business.

This was stated by Pakistani High Commissioner (HC) in UK Mohammad Nafees Zakaria at the launch of the book entitled 100 Performing CEOs, Leaders & Companies of Pakistan 2019 compiled by “CEO Club Pakistan” headed by Ijaz Nisar. The book celebrates the achievements of 100 successful CEOs of Pakistan.

Welcoming the lead business figures, the HC Zakaria commended Mr Ijaz Nisar for his initiative of bringing out the book on high achiever CEOs and creating awareness about economic opportunities in Pakistan.

The HC said Pakistan is situated at the confluence of four important regions, Central Asia, West Asia, South Asia and North-West China in the continent of Asia hosting more than half of world’s population. This unique geo-strategic location makes Pakistan to be one of the best destinations for the foreign investment, he added. Besides Special Economic Zones being established under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and others, he identified a number of priority sectors for foreign investment, including tourism infrastructure development, IT, Fintech, Dairy, Halal Products, Minerals & Mines, Petro-chemicals and Petroleum, Oil &Gas, Textiles, Auto industry, Light Engineering, Agriculture and Livestock. He then briefly gave some information about opportunities in IT and other sectors.

Zakaria reiterated his offer to provide help and advice for the foreign investors and Diaspora interested to invest in Pakistan. He said the High Commission could provide all the requisite information and data for the investors. HC Zakaria called upon the Diaspora to take advantage of the attractive investment regime and ease of doing business in Pakistan.

Sahibzada Jahangir, Prime Minister’s Spokesman on Trade and Investment for the UK and Europe also shared his views and highlighted Government’s economic reforms agenda. He said after initial difficulties, Pakistan economy is on the upward trajectory as Moody’s also improved its rating to “stable” economy. He emphasized on pro-active marketing of Pakistani products and trade facilitation for the international importers and exporters.