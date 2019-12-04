Ghani hails China for providing jobs to Sindh’s skilled youth

Sindh Minister for Information, Archives and Labour Saeed Ghani has said that there was an everlasting relationship between Pakistan and China, and China’s investment in Pakistan had no other equal.

The provincial minister for information said that the Sindh government was glad to know that China was taking steps to providing job opportunities to Sindh’s youth. He said this while talking to the officers of Chinese Labour Ministry who called on him at his office on Wednesday.

Saeed Ghani informed the Chinese delegation that there was a force of educated and skilful youth in Sindh, and the Sindh government had also trained 400,000 youth in different fields under the Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Youth Development Program. Provincial Information Minister said that the Sindh government was adopting all possible measures to create job opportunities for the educated youth of Sindh. The meeting discussed in detail the possibilities of providing maximum job opportunities to the workers and labourers of China and Pakistan, especially in Karachi and Shanghai, which are the Sister cities.

The members of Chinese delegation informed provincial minister for information that China was already investing heavily in various sectors in Pakistan, and they wanted that the workers and labourers, especially youth, from Pakistan should have more job opportunities in China. They briefed Saeed Ghani in detail on their visit to Sindh province and on the subject of offering job opportunities to the youth of this province in various ongoing projects in China.

Speaking on the occasion Saeed Ghani said that sincere efforts by the Chinese companies to provide job opportunities to Sindh’s youth in Pakistan, China and other countries, were commendable. The provincial minister said that the compiled data of the trained youth of the province would be shared with the Chinese companies. Sindh government was completely adhered to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto’s manifesto of providing jobs to the people of the province, he added. The meeting was attended by Secretary of the Labour Department Abdul Rasheed Solangi, various leaders of Labour Unions, as well as Advisors for Chinese Delegation Major (retd) Jafar Ali Zaidi and others. Meanwhile, Saeed Ghani on Wednesday presided over a meeting to review the progress made by the tripartite committee constituted under Labour Department. Addressing the meeting, the minister for labour said that the achievement of the set targets was only possible by completely adhering to the Committee’s terms of references.