Human bones recovered from Karachi’s Annu Bhai Park

Human bones were recovered from Karachi’s famous Annu Bhai Park in Nazimabad No 3 area, police said on Wednesday. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Arif Saleem Rao told media the bones were recovered during an excavation being carried out for development purposes. He said initial investigations suggested the bones were medical wastage and had been buried many years ago. “Human bones are separated from bodies during surgeries and operations from different parts of sugar patients,” SSP Rao added. Police said the contractor involved in the construction work informed them about the discovery. SSP Rao further said no human skeleton had been found, but they did recover human bones of different sizes from different parts of the park wrapped in rolls of clothes. Separately, Nusrat Fahim, the hospital administrator of a private hospital near the site, when approached, said they do not bury bones like this. “We do not cut off body parts daily, it only happens sometimes,” he said. “The cut-off limbs are given to the family of the patients, who then bury them.”