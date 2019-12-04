Telenor Microfinance Bank opens new head office

Telenor Microfinance Bank (TMB) has relocated its head office to a new purpose-built location on main Khayaban-e-Nishat, Defence Housing Authority, Karachi. The bank’s head office was previously located at KCHS Union. The move comes in wake of the bank’s expanding customer base and services and the new location will serve the purpose effectively. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at the occasion in the presence of board members as well as the leadership team of the bank. The executives were then taken on a tour of the new office highlighting the various facilities and features that will be provided to the staff. Speaking on the occasion, Mudassar Aqil, President & CEO Telenor Microfinance Bank, instilled new motivation in the team stating, “Telenor Microfinance Bank has always been at the forefront when it comes to serving its customers. However, the real success of an organization is in how well it treats its employees. This new office is a personification of that vision.”