Khushhali Bank provides easy financing

The Khushhali Microfinance Bank Limited (KMBL) has joined hands with the Forestry Planning and Monitoring Circle Peshawar, a government organization dedicated to planning, development, monitoring and conservation of forests in KP, as a part of the Sarsabz Karobar program. The MoU signed between KMBL and the Forestry Planning and Monitoring Circle Peshawar has opened new avenues in terms of providing an easy financing scheme that will enable and empower employees of FP & M unit in their daily official engagements. Forestry Planning and Monitoring Circle is responsible for maintaining a track of sustainable and non-sustainable forestry, thereby providing monitoring services and policy making for effective forest management plans of KP. “Khushhali bank is proactively looking to give back to the community by working towards financial inclusion in its truest sense,” said Ghalib Nishtar, President of KMBL. “With this new partnership with the Forestry Planning and Monitoring circle, we are delighted to play our role in creating a positive impact.”