OPPO to launch 5G smartphones

OPPO has announced during the annual Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit that it will be launching their flagship 5G smartphone powered by the Qualcomm ® Snapdragon™ 865 Mobile Platform in the first quarter of 2020.

OPPO has also announced that the all-new Reno3 Pro, launching this month, will be equipped with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc next-generation Snapdragon 765G Mobile Platform with integrated 5G, becoming the brand’s first dual-mode 5G handset. Alen Wu, OPPO Vice President and President of Global Sales, delivered a keynote speech at the Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit. “By powering our devices with Snapdragon 865 mobile platforms, we are bringing premium flagship 5G smartphones with better experiences like camera, gaming and artificial intelligence with enhanced performance for consumers around the world. The Reno3 Pro, featuring the Snapdragon 765G, will allow users to experience the superior 5G connectivity, Qualcomm® Snapdragon Elite Gaming™, and outstanding performance in its ultra-thin form factor. OPPO plans to roll out more 5G products in the future, driving the large-scale adoption of 5G around the world,” he said.