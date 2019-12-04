Ahad Raza Mir refutes rumours of destination wedding with Sajal

Actor Ahad Raza Mir has come forth revealing the truth about his rumoured wedding ceremony with Sajal Aly taking place in Turkey.

The couple that got engaged to each other in June this year and a local publication reported that the two are planning to tie the knot in Turkey in 2020.

The duo that has been enjoying a steady relationship for quite a while now was rumoured to be taking the plunge in their relationship by walking down the aisle next year in a destination wedding to be held in Turkey.

However, it seems like Ahad Raza Mir and SajalAli’s fans have to wait a little bit more as the curtain behind the massive secret was lifted recently.

Ahad Raza in a recent interview came forth refuting the rumours of his marriage with Ali happening in Turkey saying there is no truth to the news.

The video that has been going viral of late on Instagram had the Ehd-e-Wafa actor dispelling the rumours calling them untrue.

“I have never given any such statement where I suggested that Sajal and I are tying the knot in Turkey,” he said.

However, Ahad did make it a point to add that the wedding will happen soon.

“We will get married for sure, just not in Turkey,” he added.

As of now, the time and date of Ahad and Sajal’s expected wedding is still unclear. The couple announced their engagement to the public earlier in June with similar Instagram captions and pictures.