Zayn Malik and Malala join hands for education in Pakistan

The widely sought-after singer and songwriter Zayn Malik is using his star power to bring about a change in the world as he joins hands with another one of Pakistan’s shining stars, Malala Yousafzai.

The former member of One Direction, turned to Instagram to announce his collaboration with the young activist for female education.

The video posted on his social media started off with the message, “Her community thinks educating girls brings nothing more than shame. Afsana wants #NothingMore than to go to school. Donate to Malala fund and help every girl learn and lead.”

“Girls want #NothingMore than education, opportunity and equality,” the video further added.

“Click the link in bio to see how you can help and learn about the Malala Fund,” he captioned the post tagging Malala.

The Nobel Laureate alsoRetweeted his post, throwing in a bit of a reference to his past band. “You’re headed in the right Direction,” she tweeted.