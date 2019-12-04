Former Irish soldier charged with Daesh membership

DUBLIN: A former Irish soldier appeared in court on Wednesday charged with being a member of the Daesh group in Syria.

Lisa Smith, 38, was arrested by police at Dublin Airport on Sunday after being deported from Turkey with her two-year-old daughter.

A judge at the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin was told she was questioned then charged with membership of an unlawful organization and funding an unlawful organization.

Smith, a Muslim convert from Dundalk, near the border with Northern Ireland appeared in the dock in Islamic dress.

She did not enter a plea and spoke only to confer with her lawyer. Judge Colin Daly denied her bail and remanded her in custody until December 11.

Ireland’s Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan has said “established procedures” were being followed to care for the suspect’s young child.

“This is a sensitive case and I want to reassure people that all relevant state agencies are closely involved,” he added.