Pakistan, Turkey agree to promote cooperation in water resources sector

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Turkey on Wednesday agreed to promote bilateral cooperation in diverse fields especially water resources and the industrial sector.The agreement reached during a meeting between Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda and Turkish Ambassador Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul here, a press release said. Faisal Vawda said the two countries were enjoying deep and brotherly ties since long, adding the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government would continue with the policy of further strengthening the brotherly relations.He assured the envoy to extend full cooperation for bringing improvement in the field of water resources.