Pakistan, Turkey agree to promote cooperation in water resources sector

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Turkey on Wednesday agreed to promote bilateral cooperation in diverse fields especially water resources and the industrial sector.

The agreement reached during a meeting between Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda and Turkish Ambassador Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul here, a press release said.

Faisal Vawda said the two countries were enjoying deep and brotherly ties since long, adding the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government would continue with the policy of further strengthening the brotherly relations.

He assured the envoy to extend full cooperation for bringing improvement in the field of water resources.