Govt fails to implement ban on plastic bag

KARACHI: The Sindh’s government campaign against the use of non-biodegradable plastic bags a situation where the Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa) and the city district government Karachi (CDGK) appear to have virtually lost the battle against polythene bags that were energetically launched over a year ago.

Earlier, the Sindh government introduced a complete ban on the manufacture, sale, and purchase of non-biodegradable polythene bags (plastic bags) across the province.

Under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, the ban was imposed by the Sindh home department with immediate effect and until further orders.

Admitting that the use of banned plastic bags in the city and other areas of the province continued unabated, Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Environment, Coastal Development and Law, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, said that the SEPA teams couldn’t conduct raids without the support of local police.