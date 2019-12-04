Deadlock over ECP appointments persists

The deadlock between the treasury and opposition benches over the appointment of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) officials persisted on Wednesday, with the parliamentary committee tasked with deciding the matter concluding its meeting without a result.

During a meeting, both sides agreed that the CEC and the ECP members would be appointed at the same time.

Under the one-each formula, the government has suggested the name of Mir Naveed Jan Baloch for the appointment of a member from Balochistan.

After meeting while talking to media, Chairperson of Parliamentary Committee Shireen Mazari said the prime minister would be informed on the deadlock. She said that the names could not be changed once these were moved on behalf of the prime minister and opposition leader. She said that the deadlock between the government and opposition is continuing while the work of Parliamentary Committee has come to an end, adding that the prime minister will be informed about it.

More than six months have passed since the retirement of members of the ECP from Sindh and Balochistan, and yesterday the parliamentary committee – that has equal representatives from the government and the opposition – rejected names forwarded by both the prime minister and the opposition.

On June 11, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif proposed the names of Abdul Rasool Memon, Khalid Javed and Noorul Haq Qureshi for the appointment of ECP member from Sindh.

He proposed the names of Shah Mohammad Jatoi, Salahuddin Mengal and Mohammad Rauf Ata for the vacant post of the ECP member from Balochistan.