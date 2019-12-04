Imam Ul Haq faces backlash for this shameful picture

The left-handed batsman Imam ul Haq once again failed to put runs on the board during the second test match against Australia. He was dismissed for 2 and 0 in the first and second innings, respectively.

The 23-years-old was on the receiving end of heavy criticism after a picture of him sharing a joke with the Australian coach went viral on the internet. Imam ul Haq was instantly called out by a former cricketer, sports journalists and fans for his non-serious attitude despite an embarrassing performance.

Pakistan middle-order batsman Faisal Iqbal had criticised Imam after a picture of the latter having a laugh with Australia coach went viral on social media.

Shameful pic of imam after failing as a batsman plus losing the Test Series 2-0… https://t.co/YXaj9KmTbw — Faisal Iqbal🇵🇰🏏 فیصل اقبال (@FaisalIqbalCric) December 2, 2019

While the Pakistan 🇵🇰 nation is sad on 5th white wash in Australia 🇦🇺,

Legend Imam Ul Haq is laughing with Opponent coach, It happened just after lost the match on the same field قوم سوگ میں ،

امام موج میں pic.twitter.com/gVji3rGETi — Shoaib Jatt (@Shoaib_Jatt) December 2, 2019

Just scored 2 runs in a Test match.

Just been beaten by an innings in both Test matches.

Just lost 14th Test match in a row in Australia.

I don’t think too many players would want to be having a laugh with the opposition#AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/PK2CYbNe0R — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) December 2, 2019

When we lost it and Imam Ul Haq is laughing , matlab afsoos bhi nahi hwa ? pic.twitter.com/HD3dOlKLzk — Laiba Khan (@TheLaibaKhan) December 2, 2019

Former Australia cricketer Jason Gillespie has come to the defense of Pakistan opener Imamul Haq. Gillespie took to twitter to express his support and appreciated Imam for picking Langer’s brain after the match.

“Incorrect- game was over. Players on a losing side are disappointed no doubt. I thought it was fantastic that young Imam Ul-Haq was spending time with Justin Langer talking about the game. I’m sure the conversation was very worthwhile for both Imam and Justin,” wrote Gillespie.