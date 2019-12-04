Daily Times

Imam Ul Haq faces backlash for this shameful picture

Web Desk

The left-handed batsman Imam ul Haq once again failed to put runs on the board during the second test match against Australia. He was dismissed for 2 and 0 in the first and second innings, respectively.

The 23-years-old was on the receiving end of heavy criticism after a picture of him sharing a joke with the Australian coach went viral on the internet. Imam ul Haq was instantly called out by a former cricketer, sports journalists and fans for his non-serious attitude despite an embarrassing performance.

Pakistan middle-order batsman Faisal Iqbal had criticised Imam after a picture of the latter having a laugh with Australia coach went viral on social media.

Former Australia cricketer Jason Gillespie has come to the defense of Pakistan opener Imamul Haq. Gillespie took to twitter to express his support and appreciated Imam for picking Langer’s brain after the match.

“Incorrect- game was over. Players on a losing side are disappointed no doubt. I thought it was fantastic that young Imam Ul-Haq was spending time with Justin Langer talking about the game. I’m sure the conversation was very worthwhile for both Imam and Justin,” wrote Gillespie.

 

