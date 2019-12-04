President Arif Alvi shows his resentment over a recent television program in which the host had interviewed sexually abused children without protecting their identity and privacy.

In a message shared on the social media Twitter, President Alvi questioned the editorial policy of the television network, and whether the TV channel cared about the psychological impact of the show.

“Disgusting: A TV channel broadcast a show where the anchor interviewed sexually abused children in front of a huge crowd and then broadcasted it for the world to see them,” further he said

Disgusting: A TV channel broadcast a show where the anchor interviewed sexually abused children in front of a huge crowd, and then broadcasted it for the world to see them. Do not they care about the psychological impact & social ostracism or ridicule these flowers will face? — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) December 4, 2019

“Do not they care about the psychological impact & social ostracism or ridicule these flowers will face?” the president questioned his followers. President Alvi not this time but also in past had spoked up about sexual abuse.

Last month, the president took to Twitter to express his anger at statements of a retired Indian general about the mass rape of women in occupied Kashmir by security forces.

The president, in a tweet, said, “Imagine the fate of women in Indian-occupied Kashmir where such men wield power with total impunity.”

President Arif Alvi termed comments by Maj Gen (R) SP Sinha calling for the rape of Kashmiri women as “disgraceful”.