ISLAMABAD: A special court in Islamabad hearing the high treason case against former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf on Thursday said it will announce the verdict on December 17 even if arguments of both sides were not completed by then.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on November 27 stopped the special court from issuing the verdict it had earlier reserved in the high treason case. Additionally, the high court had directed the government to notify a prosecution team by December 5.

On October 24, the special court was informed that the government had sacked the entire prosecution team engaged by the previous Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government to prosecute the case. The statement was made by a three-member bench of the special court, headed by Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth, which was conducting a hearing of the case against the former president today.

Earlier in a video message from Dubai’s American Hospital, where Former president Pervez Musharraf is currently under-treatment, rejected the high treason case against him.

Pervez Musharraf on Tuesday (Dec 3) stated that he was rushed to hospital after he lost consciousness. The former president stated that he had fought 10 wars and served the country. “I am very unwell. It has been like this since a while, and I keep visiting the hospital,” he said. “Even my lawyer Salman Safdar is not being heard by the court,” he says. “I have fought wars for Pakistan and served my country for 10 years.”

“As for me, the commission can come here, I can give them a statement. They can come and hear me, see my condition and then decide for themselves. When they return they can give their statement and my lawyer will be heard in the court too and then I hope I will get justice,” he said.

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court on Wednesday (Nov 27) barred special court to announce verdict on former president Pervez Musharraf's high treason case today (Nov 27).

