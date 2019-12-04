Pakistan clinch another gold in karate at South Asian Games

Pakistan karate player Saadi Abbas won the 84kg event on Tuesday to help the country bag their second gold of the ongoing 2019 South Asian Games in Kathmandu, Nepal. Pakistan are currently fourth on the table with two gold, five silver and eight bronze medals. Earlier on Monday, Pakistan’s karateka Shahida won the first gold medal for Pakistan in the single kata event. Currently, hosts Nepal are sitting comfortably on the top of the table with 33 medals which include 19 gold, five silver and nine bronze medals. India are second with 27 medals, including 10 gold, 12 silver and 5 bronze medals. Sri Lanka are third but they have more total medals then Nepal and India, but lag behind due to the number of gold medals. The Islanders have five gold, 13 silver and 20 bronze medals to their name at the moment. Pakistan is followed by Bangladesh, Maldives and Bhutan on the fifth, sixth and seventh spots. The Games conclude on December 10, where Pakistan have fielded 305 athletes in different sports.