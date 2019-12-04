Waqas takes five wickets as Northern take control against KP

KARACHI: Northern strengthened their position against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on day-two of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy first-class 10th round game being played at the UBL Sports Complex in Karachi on Tuesday. After amassing 411 runs in their first innings, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were left reeling at 156 for six as Northern pace man Waqas Ahmed took five wickets to give his team the upper hand. Resuming at the overnight score of 341 for five, Northern used the long handle effectively to reach the 400-run mark inside 110 overs which ensured the accumulation of full five batting points. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa collected two bowling points by taking eight wickets.

Scores in brief:

Northern 411 for 8, 106.4 overs (Sarmad Bhatti 109, Hammad Azam 76, Faizan Riaz 63, Zeeshan Malik 61; Sajid Khan 4-121, Usman Khan Shinwari 2-71) VS Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 156 for 6, 60 overs (Fakhar Zaman 66, Ashfaq Ahmed 29; Waqas Ahmed 5-51).