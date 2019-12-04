Balochistan go on run spree against Sindh

KARACHI: All-rounder Amad Butt scored a century to put Balochistan in a strong position against Sindh on day two of the four-day tenth round first class Quaid-a-Azam Trophy match at the National Stadium on Tuesday. Butt joined Imran Farhat (137) and Akbar-ur-Rehman (122) as the third centurion in the Balochistan innings which closed at 471 for nine declared in 150.2 overs. Sindh has responded with 71 for one in 27 overs when stumps were called for the day with Khurram Manzoor batting on 40 and Saud Shakeel on 30 as the two overcame the early loss of opener, Omair Bin Yousuf (one) to put on an undefeated 64 runs. Manzoor had hit five fours in his undefeated innings. Earlier Balochistan resuming on 271 for two lost their overnight centurions, Farhat and Akbar one after the other. Butt had reached his century from 144 balls with 12 fours and one six. Left arm pacer, Mir Hamza playing after a break due to an injury was the best bowler for Sindh finishing with four for 98 while Sohail took three for 75 runs.

Scores in brief:

Balochistan 471-9 declared, 150.2 overs (Imran Farhat 137, Akbar-ur-Rehman 122, Amad Butt 106, Asif Zakir 53; Mir Hamza 4-98, Sohail Khan 3-75) VS Sindh 71-1, 27 overs (Khurram Manzoor 40 not out, Saud Shakeel 30 not out).