Consultation on ECP slots

The ongoing smooth consultation between the treasury and the opposition over the selection of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) office-bearers is going to empower the top poll body in the future. Earlier, the cold war between the two sides threatened to create an impasse over the selection of names for chief election commissioner (CEC) and ECP members from Sindh and Balochistan but friendly proceedings of the parliamentary committee indicate that the nomination would pass the test without making the wrong headlines. The parliamentary body, headed by Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari, held a meeting in Islamabad on Tuesday and will again meet today as both sides needed to consult their leadership. Ms Mazari was upbeat about reaching a consensus as she said that both sides wanted to cooperate (on the issue). PPP leader and member of the committee Raja Pervaiz Ashraf also expressed the same sentiments. He said deliberations between the treasury and the opposition were on and both sides knew the importance of the ECP as a constitutional institution. “We are aiming to make decisions on merit,” he said. Both sides are also aware of the consequences of not reaching a deal. If the body fails to reach consensus, the National Assembly speaker and the Senate chairman will nominate members from Sindh and Balochistan.

The impasse over the ECP members from Sindh and Balochistan is a month old issue after the prime minister and the opposition leader pitched different names for the slot. According to Article 218 (2B) of the constitution, four (ECP) members, one from each province, each of whom shall be a person who has been a judge of a high court or has been a senior civil servant or is a technocrat and is not more than sixty-five years of age, shall be appointed by the president. About the CEC selection, Article 213 (2A) says states the PM in consultation with the opposition leader shall forward three names to the parliamentary committee. If the selection process goes smoothly, it will be a welcome shift in the government’s attitude. *