Jacob Elordi sets the record straight on Zendaya romance rumours

Actor Jacob Elordi is setting the record straight on those Zendaya romance rumours. The 22-year-old actor weighed in on the speculation during an interview with GQ Australia published Monday.

“She is like my sister,” he told the publication.

He also praised his ‘Euphoria’ co-star and called her “an amazing creative.”

“She’s super dope to work with,” he continued. “She’s an incredible artist and a very caring person to all of us. But we’re all really close. There is not one weak link in that show. We’ve spent so much time together and everyone is just so cool to work with. [Creator] Sam Levinson is just a genius and working with him, it was just like electricity all the time. I was in awe. Like a kid in a candy shop.”

The celebrities, who play Nate Jacobs and Rue Bennett on the HBO hit, sparked romance rumours late last summer after they enjoyed a trip to Greece. The Daily Mail also reported the two recently hung out in Australia, where they were honoured at the GQ Men of the Year Awards. The 23-year-old actress was named GQ’s Woman of the Year and Elordi was honoured as the magazine’s TV Actor of the Year.

This wasn’t the first time Zendaya had been romantically linked to a co-star. She’s also sparked romance rumours with her Spider-Man: Far From Home castmate Tom Holland. However, Zendaya has made it clear the two are just friends.

When it comes to a partner, Zendaya told CR Fashion Book she looks for someone who is respectful and can make her laugh. She also noted it can be “helpful” if that person is in the industry.

“There’s just certain things in our lives that’s hard for people to understand if they don’t live it,” she told the publication. “Like if I have to explain what a call time is or why I have to start glam early. I’m not just sitting around all day. I’m on camera, I’m shooting, I’m working, I can’t have my phone. But that doesn’t mean somebody who’s not in the industry can’t understand it or wouldn’t want to learn or understand it.”