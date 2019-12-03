Donald Trump will not be meeting Prince Harry and Meghan on UK visit

United States President Donald Trump will not be seeing the entire royal family this trip. As the President of the United States heads to London for a two-day NATO summit, some royal watchers may be wondering if the political leader will be interacting with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

While Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Buckingham Palace on Tuesday for a drinks reception hosted by Queen Elizabeth II, not every royal family member will be in attendance.

Although Kate Middleton, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall are expected to attend, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will miss the event because it falls during their “family time.”

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are looking forward to extended family time towards the end of this month,” a spokesperson for the couple previously shared in November. “Having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, Their Royal Highnesses will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the Duchess’ mother Doria Ragland.”

The royal statement continued, “This decision is in line with precedent set previously by other members of the Royal Family, and has the support of Her Majesty The Queen.” As for where Prince William will be during the special reception, we’re told he is currently in the Middle East on a four-day solo tour of Kuwait and Oman. In other words, this royal family is a busy family.

For those wondering how Prince Harry and Meghan celebrated Thanksgiving-a popular American tradition-the couple took to Instagram with a message to followers.

“Wishing you a very happy Thanksgiving from our family to yours,” the couple shared on social media while marking baby Archie Harrison’s first Thanksgiving holiday.

As for the royal family’s relationship with the Trumps, Prince Harry and the president previously came together to view items from the Royal Collection at an exhibit inside Buckingham Palace this past June.

Prince William and his wife also had dinner with Trump and his wife Melania Trump during a state banquet in London. In other words, there will likely be another chance for everyone to mix and mingle one day soon.