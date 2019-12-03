Alanis plots ‘Jagged Little Pill’ anniversary tour, teases first album in 8 years

Singer and songwriter Alanis Morissette is heading out on tour this summer to commemorate her classic album ‘Jagged Little Pill’, which turns 25 in 2020 – and she’s releasing new music: “Reasons I Drink,” the lead single from her upcoming ninth studio album Such Pretty Forks in the Road. The LP, her first since 2012’s Havoc and Bright Lights, is due out May 1st, 2020. The tour kicks off June 2nd in Portland, Oregon, and will run through July 25th with a final show in Nashville, Tennessee. On Monday, Liz Phair announced that she’ll be joining the Canadian musician – as well as famed alt-rock band Garbage – on the 31-date run through North America.Presales for the Jagged Little Pill tour will begin Tuesday, December 10th at 11:00 a.m. local time. General on-sale will open from December 13, 2019 at 11am.