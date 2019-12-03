17th Bridal Couture Week 2019 to begin from Friday

Hum Network has announced the 17th edition of one of the country’s biggest and most sought-after bridal fashion shows, the Pantene Hum Bridal Couture Week (PHBCW), 2019.

The bridal extravaganza is set to dazzle Lahore from 6th to 8th December, 2019 and with it comes new bridal trends by established and emerging fashion designers and an amazing runway show experience with its illustrious list of showstoppers including Saba Qamar, Minal Khan, Adnan Siddiqui, Sarah Khan, Aiza Khan, Urwa Hocane, Mawra Hocane and many others.

This year, 29 established and burgeoning designers and retail brands will grace the PHBCW runway to showcase their latest bridal collections. The designers’ list includes Nilofer Shahid, Fahad Hussayn, Maria B, Umsha by Uzma Babar, Mehdi, Shamsha Hashwani, Munib Nawaz, Honey Waqar, Aisha Imran, Almirah, Anaya by Kiran Chaudhry, Aisha Farid, Ashan Menswear [UK Menswear Brand], Chinyere, Emraan Rajput, Humayun Alamgir, Haris Shakeel, Kausar Sajid, Natasha Yaqub, Rici Melion, Reema Ehsan, Royal Tag, Sam Sara Couture, Sheeba Kapadia, Souchaj, Embellished by Sadaf Amir, Shakeel’s by Zeeshan Danish, Zonia Anwaar and Ziggi Menswear.

N-Pro and N-Gents will be grooming 53 models over the course of three days, along with prominent names from the entertainment industry as showstoppers. The models’ roster includes Alicia Khan, Alizey Gabol, Cybil Chaudhry, Dania Sheikh, Esha Asad, Fouzia Aman, Farwa Kami, Fehmeen Ansari, Geeti Ara, Gia Malik, Iqra Sandhu, Iqra Mahmood, Kanwal llyas, Kesha, Laiba Chaudhry, Lara Mudwal, Mushk Kaleem, Maria Sohaib, Roma Michael, Roshanay Zafar, Raniya, Saba Sarfaraz, Rabia Zahid, Sabeeka Imam, Shanzeh Malik, Sanam Nawaz, Tara Rajput, Tayyaba Riaz, Sunita Marshall, Zara Abid, Zarmeena Ikram, Aimal Khan, Ali Qureshi, Athar Amin, Akash Khan, Anas Anwar, Anwaar Khawar, Ali Raza, Hasnain Lehri, Imran Khan, Muhammad Mohsin Ali, Munsif Ali, Meer Khan, Muaaz Khan, Muhammad Zahib, Nabeel Zuberi, Subhan Awan, Suleyman Yahya, Sachal Afzal, Waleed Khalid, Waleed Siddiqui and Zeeshan Ilyas

Show director for PHBCW 2019 will be Vaneeza Ahmed Ali and Hamna Amir the official jewellery partner. All public relations operations and media liaison is being carried out by the in-house PR team of HUM Network Limited and MK Digital, along with show production and execution by the special projects & events team at HUM Network Limited.

PHBCW, since its inception, has established itself as a number one choice for both established and burgeoning fashion designers to showcase their latest bridal collections on the runway. Over the years it has provided a platform not only for Pakistan’s prominent designers but has also given the aspiring and emerging talent in our country an opportunity to stand side by side with the fashion gurus. With Hum’s ever-increasing global reach, BCW has now become the only preferred platform for bridal fashion and jewellery designers to promote and exhibit their wares to local and foreign buyers.