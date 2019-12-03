Musharraf’s health deteriorates, shifted to Dubai hospital

Former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf was reportedly unwell and was subsequently shifted to an American hospital in Dubai on Tuesday.

Pervez Musharraf has been shifted to Dubai American Hospital.

Media reports said that Musharraf has been restricted from meeting or talking to anyone.

Musharraf has been ill for a while now. He was earlier shifted to a hospital when he fell sick.

According to the sources, the former military ruler has been advised complete bed rest by doctors till his full recovery. It asked the nation to pray for Musharraf’s health.

Musharraf’s close aide and the ex-chairperson of the All Pakistan Muslim League (APML), Dr Muhammad Amjad, Dr Muhammad Amjad, said the former president was rapidly becoming weaker due to an unknown disease, which is why he was unable to return to Pakistan to face the treason case.

The previous Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government had filed the treason case against the former president in 2013 over the imposition of an extra-constitutional emergency in 2007.

Musharraf, who has been living in Dubai since March 2016, is facing treason charges for suspending the Constitution in 2007, a punishable offense for which he was indicted in 2014.

The former army chief left for Dubai for medical treatment and has not returned since, citing security and health reasons.

Musharraf became Pakistan’s first army chief to be charged with treason when he was indicted on March 31, 2014. He pleaded not guilty to five charges and dismissed them as being politically motivated.

However, the Islamabad High Court stopped the special court from announcing its judgment on November 28.

The special court in Islamabad had ordered the former military ruler to record his statement in the case by December 5.

If found guilty, Mr. Musharraf could be sentenced to death or imprisonment for life.