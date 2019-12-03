Kashana Lahore superintendent Afshan Latif takes sexual abuse allegation to LHC

The former superintendent of Kashana welfare Lahore Afshan Latif takes sexual abuse allegation to LHC on Tuesday regarding her allegation that the facility is being used to supply underage girls to powerful ministers of the Punjab government.

A few days ago, Kashana Lahore superintendent Afshan Latif wrote a letter to Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar to take notice of the matter.

چُلو بھر پانی میں ڈوب مرو ریاست مدینہ کے دعویدارو

دارالامان لاہورکی سپرٹنڈنٹ نے شکایت کی کہ کم سن یتیم بچیوں کو پنجاب حکومت کےوزرا،حکام کو سپلائی کرنےکا کہاجاتا ھے۔ ملزمان کی گرفتاری کےبجائے پہلے شکایت واپس لینے کا کہا گیا، پھر ادارےکا بجٹ بند کردیاگیا

اب ان بچیوں کا اللہ حافظ pic.twitter.com/V923VaTI1a — Tahir Mughal Pmln (@TahirMughalPml1) November 29, 2019

“▪️وزیراعلیٰ آفس کو ملنے والی شکایات اور 24 جولائی کو سیکرٹری سوشل ویلفیئر کی جانب سے ملنے والی رپورٹ پر وزیراعلیٰ انسپکشن ٹیم کو تحقیقات کے بعد سفارشات جمع کروانے کا حکم دیا گیا

▪ انسپکشن ٹیم نے تفصیلی کاروائی اور تحقیق کے بعد اپنی سفارشات پیش کیں” https://t.co/cu0BUSrtWh pic.twitter.com/HUvuoKY2gR — Azhar (@MashwaniAzhar) November 29, 2019

Later, an inspection team held an investigation into the matter prepared its recommendations and presented them before the authorities concerned.

Afshan Latif, the superintendent of Lahore Darul Aman which is also known as Kashana Lahore, said that she was pressurized by the government to deny what she had said earlier about the sexual abuse of underage girls at Kashana Lahore.

As a nation hang your heads in shame. In video the suprident of women shelter homoes reveals that government of punjab has abandoned the funds because she refused to provide powerful ministers orphan girls for sexual abuse. Where is media? Where is opposition? pic.twitter.com/2f2IYvLiKK — Blunt (@Shinamuller) November 29, 2019

After horrible revelations made by Kashana (Darul Amaan) Lahore Superintendent Ms Afshan regarding supply of “orphan girls” to powerful ministers of @UsmanAKBuzdar & @ImranKhanPTI cabinets, the monsters in government trying to harm this lady.#CJPTakeSuomoto pic.twitter.com/Mgyqguz70t — IA Rajpoot (@ia_rajpoot) November 29, 2019

Rikshaw Union of the provincial capital on Monday strongly condemned the alleged sexual abuse of orphan girls and women at Darul Aman known as Kashana Lahore and the government’s tactic of pressurizing its superintendent Afshan Latif in this regard.

The Rikshaw drivers staged protest demonstration outside Lahore Press Club and chanted slogans against the Punjab government. They said that the sexual abuse of orphan girls and the homeless women there was a very shameful act and demanded strict action against the government. However, they strongly condemned the government’s tactics of pressuring Kashana Lahore’s Superintendent Afshan Latif to turn back from her previous words that she was being pressurized for girls’ supply.

Latif said that she had knocked on every door for justice, but when no one heard her, she turned to social media.

She said that this was not about her but about the future of the girls at Darul Amaan.