A new-turn in Dua Nisar Mangi’s abduction case

KARACHI: The parents of the girl who was kidnapped by the unknown persons from Karachi DHA on November 30, showed suspicion over her friend in London.

Dua Nisar Mangi was an alumnus at the University of London, where she had gone in friendship with a boy named Muzafar who hailed from Lahore. Later, he turned out to be a blackmailer in the response of neglecting his proposal of marriage by Dua.

The parents of Mangi told officials to probe deeper on Muzafar; most probably he has abducted: the parents demonstrated their apprehension.

Girl abducted at gunpoint from Karachi’s DHA area

On the other hand, the friend of Mangi, Haris Fateh, who got injured amid the upset incident, shifted to Aga Khan hospital due to critical health conditions from National Medical Center Korangi.

Meanwhile, the car which was used to abduct Mangi is said to be a snatched car from a merchant, Danial Javed, in Block 2, P.E.C.H.S. According to police officers of Ferozabad Police Station.

The investigating team also looking upon the case from the angle of ‘ransom’.

Further, the cell phone of Mangi got recovered from the incident spot, which is being considered to be dropped when Dua tried to get rid of the kidnappers.

Within, 72 hours the investigation team had recovered a knife and a bullet on the incident spot, followed by finding the owner of the suspicion car. Meanwhile, the family of Dua Nisar Mangi warned to hold a sit at Teen Talwar, today (Tuesday) at 6 pm: to show their displeasure from the investigation team.

“It’s been almost 48 hours and we can’t be patient anymore as local authorities take their sweet, long time with their investigation. We are mobilizing and organizing ourselves for a sit-in @ Teen Talwar tomorrow at 6 pm to demand answers!!!” Mangi’s cousin tweeted.