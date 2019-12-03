Fawad will be picked for Sri Lanka series, claims Akhtar

Cricketer-turned-YouTube-personality Shoaib Akhtar on Monday predicted that Fawad Alam’s decade-long Test cricket drought will be over this month as the domestic cricket ace is in line to be picked for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka. “I am giving you a breaking news. Fawad Alam will be playing the Test series against Sri Lanka. Believe that,” Akhtar said in a video posted on his YouTube channel. Akhtar paid homage to Fawad’s hustle, recalling how he let his performances make the case for him despite being snubbed year after year. “They say that you should work so hard in silence that your success blows your trumpet. He (Fawad) has worked so hard his success is now screaming that ‘okay you do not play me for seven years? It’s fine. Now I will work so hard that I would make it impossible for you to ignore me’,” the Rawalpindi Express said. Fawad, 34, has more than 12,000 first class runs at an average of 56.57. However, he last played a Test match for Pakistan in 2009 — the one of only three he has played for the national team.