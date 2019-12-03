Pakistan karate players were on fire on Monday in the ongoing 2019 South Asian Games as they helped the country bag three medals in Kathmandu, Nepal. Shahida opened the account for Pakistan in the event with a gold medal in the single kata category with 42 points. Naimatullah was next to bag a medal for Pakistan as he scored 24.92 points to win silver. The third medal was won in the team event courtesy Gulnaz, Shahida and Nargis’ exceptional performance. Later, in the men’s team event, Pakistan were helped by Naseer Ahmed, Noman and Naimatullah to a bronze medal. Pakistan now have four medals in the event. Meanwhile, Pakistan have also qualified for the final of the volleyball event where they will face arch-rivals India on Tuesday. Pakistan has fielded a contingent of 305 athletes in the 2019 South Asian Games.