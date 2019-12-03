Yasir Shah joins Lara, Tendulkar, Kohli on Adelaide Oval honours list

Legspinner Yasir Shah on Monday had the honour of his name going up on the Adelaide Oval honours board. Yasir scored an unlikely century in the second Test against Australia on Sunday, although his team eventually ended up the match by an innings and 48 runs. His 113-run knock off 213 balls earned him the honour of his name being added to the venue’s honours board alongside some of the true batting greats. His name and knock sits right below India’s Cheteshwar Puajara, who had scored 123 against Australia in Adelaide last season. Some of the other greats with whom Yasir now shares the honour board are Brian Lara, Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar and Faf du Plessis.