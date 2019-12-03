Northern off to flying start against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

KARACHI: Northern got off to a positive start in their all-important Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 10th round first-class fixture against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa posting 341 for five at close on day-one of the four-day match being played at the UBL Sports Complex in Karachi on Monday. Zeeshan Malik, Ali Sarfaraz, Faizan Riaz, Hammad Azam and Sarmad Bhatti all scored half-centuries to help their team maintain a healthy run-rate. Northern will be eying full five batting points at the completion of 110 overs of their innings tomorrow, they will attain the points if they reach 400 runs. A win for third-placed Northern will confirm their spot in the 27-31 December five-day final of the tournament. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on the other hand need to draw the match to secure a final’s berth.

Scores in brief:

Northern 341 for 5, 90 overs (Hammad Azam 76, Sarmad Bhatti 70 not out, Faizan Riaz 63, Zeeshan Malik 61, Ali Sarfaraz 50; Sajid Khan 3-100, Fakhar Zaman 1-39) VS Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.