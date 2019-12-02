PAFWA Educational System celebrates 1st Annual Day at PAF complex

PAFWA Educational System (PES) Primary School celebrated 1st Annual Day at PAF Complex, Islamabad. Begum Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, president of Pakistan Air Force Women Association, was the chief guest on the occasion. The students of the school presented an impressive tableau and a well-synchronized P.T show. A large number of lady wives and parents of the students were also present on the occasion. President PAFWA lauded the efforts of the teachers and the allied staff in providing quality education to the young inquisitive minds in a conducive environment. Highlighting the importance of quality education for the young generation, she stressed on the need for adopting innovative and modern teaching techniques to promote conceptual learning among the beginners. PAWFA Educational System (PES) Primary School is a flagship project of Pakistan Air Force Women Association which has complemented to existing setup of schools and colleges in PAF. PES is giving an impetus to quality education in PAF and catering for the increasing number of children in primary schools. The main objective of the educational system is to build up our future generation through conceptual learning, enabling them to develop confident and well-rounded personality with progressive and futuristic approach.