PPP to apply bail plea for Asif Zardari on medical grounds

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari announced on Monday that the party will submit a bail plea for former president Asif Ali Zardari on medical grounds, days after former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was allowed to travel abroad for medical treatment on a bail plea.

Addressing reporters after meeting his ailing father at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Bilawal said that the party will file a bail plea on medical grounds for the former president who has a case against him in relation to fake bank accounts.

In response to a question about the SC’s recent decision to extend the tenure of Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Bilawal said everyone is waiting for the apex court’s long order to get guidance. “As I understand, the long order will give clear guidelines as it did for the parliamentarians on its ruling about the 18th Amendment.”

Zardari’s counsel Farooq H Naik had filed an application seeking better facilities for Faryal Talpur, a PPP leader and Zardari’s sister.

Zardari, who was president of Pakistan from 2008 to 2013, was arrested in June after his bail application was rejected in connection to the fake bank accounts case.