Gen Bajwa flies in F-16 in ‘combat mission simulation’

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Base Mushaf in Sargodha, flew in an F-16 with Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan in another American fighter jet as both aircraft proceeded to maneuver for a combat action simulation mission the military’s media wing, said in a press release issued on Monday.

In a tweet, the DG ISPR Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor, said that “COAS & CAS visited PAF Base Mushaf. COAS was flown in an F-16. CAS flew in another F-16 & both aircraft proceeded to maneuver for a combat action simulation mission.

COAS lauded professionalism & dedication of PAF & thanked the Force for its unmatched services to the nation”.

COAS & CAS visited PAF Base Mushaf. COAS was flown in an F-16. CAS flew in another F-16 & both aircraft proceeded to maneuver for a combat action simulation mission.

COAS lauded professionalism & dedication of PAF & thanked the Force for its unmatched services to the nation.1/2 pic.twitter.com/rLjGhMLeCN — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) December 2, 2019

Air Chief thanked Army Chief for his visit. Both underlined the need for continued and enhanced interaction between the services in training and operations.

Air Chief Marshal Mujahid thanked the army chief for his visit.