LAHORE: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday proposed to establish a joint parliamentary committee, so an agreement could be formed about the amendments in Army Act and economic policies.

Talking with media at a press conference in Lahore’s PCSIR Lab, the minister said without opposition parties the role of federal cannot be sustained. We should take the opposition on board, especially on the issue of these two matters.

“There is no doubt that the opposition’s role should be recognized. Without them, a wider consensus regarding institutions cannot be achieved,” he said.

He added, though in other cases, one institution is enough to look after, but about the Army Act and economic polices all institutions should play their part.

Meanwhile, shedding light about General Bajwa’s extension at the Supreme Court (SC), he vowed “a good atmosphere has already been established”

Further, he added our government always sought to strengthen all the institutions in the pursuit to make the country a well democratic, and without a doubt—Pak army all also sought the same ideology.

“The prime minister has always spoken of the strengthening of institutions and of course this has meant asking that institutions respect the authority and balance of one another,” Chaudhry said.

It is pertinent to share here, in the parliament, the government may make amendments in the Army Act with a straightforward dominant part, however, in Senate the administration doesn’t.

Preceding Fawad Chaudhry’s proposal— Sheikh Rashid and Firdous Ashiq Awan, the minister of Minister for Railways and Special Assistant to Prime Minister in information and broadcasting respectively; in political television shows, guaranteed that opposition parties would themselves go to remain with us on the hour of the evaluation, either in parliament or senate.

Student Unions the Government Stance

On the issue of student’s demand for restoration of the student unions— Fawad Chaudhry said it is essential to restore the student unions, the very foundation of Pakistan is laid by the student unions.

Without naming any student union he told some student wing are being used for blackmailing and creating violence, therefore it needs to make rules and regulations that could keep student unions away from such conflicts.

“Student unions are the backbone of any democracy. But, there must be some safeguards in place”. He said.

Prime Minister Tweets

Consequently, Prime Minister Imran Khan in his ongoing two tweets on Monday pledged to make associations for students as such which can have an indispensable impact to make Pakistan an incredible country, and a similar time the head likewise delineated his dismay over the past encounters of ‘student unions’ in Pakistan.

Universities groom future leaders of the country & student unions form an integral part of this grooming. Unfortunately, in Pakistan universities’ student unions became violent battlegrounds & completely destroyed the intellectual atmosphere on campuses. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) December 1, 2019

“Universities groom future leaders of the country & student unions form an integral part of this grooming. Unfortunately, in Pakistan universities’ student unions became violent battlegrounds & completely destroyed the intellectual atmosphere on campuses”. Prime Minister said.