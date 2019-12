ISLAMABAD: Executive Chairman Orascom Telecom Media and Technology Naguib Sawiris Monday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Adviser to PM on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood, Special Assistant to PM Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bokhari, Governor State Bank of Pakistan Syed Reza Baqir, Chairman Board of Investment Syed Zubair Gillani, Chairman NPHDA Lt. Gen (R) Anwar Ali Haider were also present during the meeting, PM office media wing in a press release said.