Naqeebullah Mehsud’s father passes away after battling cancer

RAWALPINDI: The father of Naqeebullah Mehsud passed away on Monday at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Rawalpindi.

In a tweet, activist and lawyer Jibran Nasir said Khan had passed away after battling cancer, adding that his funeral prayers would be offered in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Tank district on Tuesday at 10am and in his village Makeen at 2pm.

Inna Lillahi Wa Inna Lillahi Rajioun. Father of #NaqeebMehsud Mohd Khan sb passed away today battling cancer. His janaza will be offered in Tank tomorrow 10am and in his village Makeen 2pm. He was a remarkable man with great resolve, we must carry forward his struggle for justice pic.twitter.com/l8hCU2gSPe — M. Jibran Nasir (@MJibranNasir) December 2, 2019



“He was a remarkable man with great resolve, we must carry forward his struggle for justice,” said Nasir.

In January last year, Naqeebullah was killed in a fake encounter carried out by a police team headed by then SSP Malir Rao Anwar in Karachi. The fake encounter sparked countrywide protests against extrajudicial killings in the country.

“I want justice for my son,” Khan Mohammad had said earlier this year, adding that he was thankful to those who had stood united with him to seek justice for the murder of his son.

A jirga (tribal assembly of elders) of the Mehsud tribe had camped in the metropolis’ Sohrab Goth vicinity to stand with the father of the slain man.

Naqeebullah’s father said the entire country was saddened by the killing of his son. “It was Naqeebullah’s wish that his son would serve in the Pakistan Army someday,” he had said.