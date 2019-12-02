Pakistan informs new Sri Lankan govt of Kashmir’s situation

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday briefed his Sri Lankan counterpart Dinesh Gunawardena on the dire situation and human rights crisis in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK), said Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal.

Qureshi, on the occasion, said both countries have supported each other on regional and international matters.

Qureshi extended an invitation to his Sri Lankan counterpart to visit Pakistan with a delegation of Sri Lankan businessmen as part of efforts to boost the current volume of trade and investment between the two countries.

The FO spokesperson said Qureshi told the Sri Lankan foreign minister that the 100-day plus lockdown remains a “cause of serious concern” for the international community.

During the meeting the two ministers discussed trade, investment, tourism and people to people contacts.

The spokesperson said, “Both countries [are] very keen to further deepen and strengthen the entire gamut of bilateral relations.”

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Qureshi termed his meeting with the Sri Lankan Foreign minister as “excellent” and extended an invitation to Gunawardena to visit Islamabad.