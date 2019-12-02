Thirteen Pakistanis killed in Jordan valley farm fire

AMMAN: Thirteen Pakistanis, including eight children, died when a fire swept through their makeshift dwellings in a farming estate in the Jordan Valley, Jordan’s civil defense said.

There were three other injuries in the fire that broke out after midnight that initial signs showed could have been an electrical fire, civil defense spokesman Iyad al Amre said in a statement.

Thousands of foreign laborers live in wretched conditions in private farms in the Jordan Valley, a fertile vegetable and fruit growing area.

The 13 died after suffering severe burns and three others were also injured in the incident. The injured were taken to the hospital and are in good condition.

The department said a committee was formed to look into the incident. According to official figures, around 8,000 Pakistanis live in Jordan and work in the agricultural sector.

Jordan has in recent years seen several deadly incidents among Syrian refugees living in camps during the winter, such as fires caused by electrical faults or choking from domestic gas stoves.