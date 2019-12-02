Pakistani exporters eyeing China’s meat market

BEIJING: As a Chinese all-weather strategic cooperative partner, Pakistani exporters are eager to enter the huge Chinese meat market, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Monday.

“China’s demand for meat imports is very large, and many Pakistani exporters call us every day to indicate that once China opens Pakistani meat exports, they hope to sign a one-year contract immediately,” Adnan Hafeez, Secretary-General of the Preparatory Committee of China Pakistan Chamber of Commerce said.

China has been importing meat from Vietnam, Brazil and Australia to meet domestic demand.

He said once the quality of Pakistani beef and other meat variants meets China’s inspection and quarantine standards, they can enter the Chinese market.

According to data from market research and corporate management consulting company coherence Market Insights, the global Halal food market was valued at US$ 715 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.7 percent in the coming years (2019-2027).

Pakistan has a considerable share of the Halal market and is in a good position.

Pakistan has a relatively developed livestock industry and is the fourth largest meat producer in the world in terms of total livestock production.

The total livestock population in Pakistan is growing at a rate of 4.2 percent per year.

Pakistan’s meat is currently mainly being exported to Gulf countries, Vietnam and Malaysia.