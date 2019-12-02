FC personnel martyred, two injured in attack on force’s checkpoint: ISPR

A Frontier Corps (FC) soldier was martyred and two others injured on Sunday in an exchange of fire with terrorists after they raided an FC checkpoint in North Waziristan, a statement by the military’s media wing said.

According to a statement by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor, terrorists raided an FC post in North Waziristan district near the Pak-Afghan border.

“During the exchange of fire, two terrorists were killed,” said Maj Gen Ghafoor.

The martyred soldier was identified as Lance Naik Muhammad Imran. The identities of the injured FC soldiers have not yet been disclosed.

The paramilitary force has been attacked multiple times this year as it maintains law and order in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the border regions of Afghanistan and Iran.

In January, four of the security force’s personnel were martyred during an exchange of fire with terrorists trying to storm the residential and administration compound inside a Frontier Corps (FC) training centre in Balochistan’s Loralai district.

The following month two FC personnel were martyred while a civilian passerby was injured in a firing incident in Loralai. A day later, four personnel were martyred in an attack during a change of shifts at two check posts in the province’s Panjgur district of Makran division.

In May, three FC soldiers were injured in a bomb blast near the Shella Bagh area of Balochistan’s Qila Abdullah district. The blast occurred when an explosive device planted in a motorcycle parked on the Quetta-Chaman National Highway was detonated by remote control.

In a June incident which took place in the province’s Harnai district, two FC soldiers were martyred while on Eid patrol duty.

In the past month, a number of attacks on FC soldiers were witnessed. Two FC officers were martyred on November 5 when unidentified militants opened fire on an FC convoy in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Dera Ismail Khan district.

On November 15, at least two FC personnel were martyred and five others injured after the personnel’s vehicle was targeted with an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Quetta’s Kuchlak area.