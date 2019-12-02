Women judges play equal role for providing justice to litigants: CJP

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Asif Saeed Khosa has said that it is judiciary’s responsibility to provide justice to people and women judges play equal role in this regard.

Addressing the concluding session of the Women Judges Conference at a local hotel on Sunday, he said that the performance of women judges deputed at district and high courts was laudable.

He said that women judges had proven their abilities in the past through their decisions and they handled several complicated cases in the past.

Justice Khosa said that already 300 women judges were working in district courts. He said that two women judges were likely to join the Supreme Court in near future. “I had an opportunity to propose two names and they are being actively considered,” he added.

The CJP urged women judges to remain active, confident and relaxed in their demeanour as the working environment affected women judges in the country, adding that some of them were passing solid judgments and trying to prove a point to their male counterparts. He admitted that women judges had to take certain steps to survive in the male-dominated environment but, he added, all judgments should be passed according to the law.

The CJP said Pakistan’s courts had been working for protection of women rights for the past 50 years, adding that for the country’s prosperity it was essential to ensure that women were empowered in all walks of life.

“The Holy Quran time and again stresses the need to ensure justice for all. Allah loves those who are just,” the CJP added.

Justice Khosa stressed the need for coordination among the bar and the bench and said that these were two wheels of vehicle of judiciary and effective coordination between them was essential for delivery of justice to masses.

He said that it was absolutely essential to enforce the law and maintain order for development of Pakistan.

Separately, Justice Asif Saeed Khosa said that he had served the bench for 22 years to serve humanity as Allah Almighty loves those who do justice. While addressing a dinner hosted in his honour by High Court Bar Bahawalpur and District Bar Bahawalpur, the CJP said that people who start doing justice in their life feel positive changes. He said that he always gave respect to lawyers and fellow judges during his 22-year-long judicial career. He urged senior lawyers to guide and help junior lawyers. He asked the bars to arrange symposiums and training workshops for capacity building of junior lawyers.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa was presented a commemorative shield by Senior Judge Lahore High Court Bahawalpur Bench Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi at a dinner hosted at former’s honour. Justice Muzamil Akhtar Shabbir, Justice Muhammad Waheed Khan, Justice Sadiq Mehmood Khurram, President High Court Bar Bahawalpur Nadeem Iqbal Chaudhry, President District Bar BahawalpurMian Muhammad Azhar, General Secretary High Court Bar Bahawalpur Ayaz Kulyar, General Secretary District Bar Bahawalpur Sheeraz Bari and other lawyers and judges were also present at the occasion. Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Asif Saeed Khosa presented shields to the officers and lawyers of Lahore High Court Bahawalpur Bench including Senior Additional Registrar Ch Anwaar-ul-Haq, Research Officer Javed Khan, President High Court Bar Bahawalpur Nadeem Iqbal Chaudhry, President District Bar BahawalpurMian Muhammad Azhar, General Secretary High Court Bar Bahawalpur Ayaz Kulyar, General Secretary District Bar Bahawalpur Sheeraz Bari and others.