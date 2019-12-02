Two Pak Army officers injured in Indian firing along LoC

locAt least two armed forces officials were injured when Indian army resorted to unprovoked firing from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Rakhchikri, Rawalakot Sector on Sunday. In a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Indian army resorted to unprovoked firing in Rakhchikri, Rawalakot Sector along LoC while mortar rounds fired on Pakistani post. Pakistani forces effectively responded to the Indian ceasefire violations silencing the guns of the enemy. Earlier in October, nine soldiers of the Indian army were killed and many others injured when Pakistan Army troops “effectively responded” to the latest Indian ceasefire violations, deliberately targeting civilians, in Jura, Shahkot and Nousehri sectors along the Line of Control. One soldier of Pakistan Army and three civilians had also embraced martyrdom, while two soldiers and five civilians sustained injuries in the exchange of fire. Two bunkers of the Indian army were also destroyed in firing by Pakistani troops. The Foreign Office (FO) had also summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia to protest “unprovoked ceasefire violations” by Indian border forces along the LoC in Nezapir Sector on October 15, 2019.