Law minister should not be chastised for team’s inadequacies: Aitzaz Ahsan

Eminent lawyer and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) stalwart Aitzaz Ahsan on Sunday said that holding the Law Minister responsible for clerical errors in COAS’s extension paperwork was ludicrous.

The lawyer said that it was wrongful to single out re-appointed Federal Minister for Law Farogh Naseem for whatever inefficiencies were found in the legal documents put forth in the case pertaining to the chief of armed staff’s (COAS) extension

He said that such work was not done by the ministers themselves usually; rather it was relayed to the secretaries who “can make errors”. Earlier, during the hearing of the case, Aitzaz Ahsan said that the Supreme Court of Pakistan held no jurisdiction over the prime minister’s decision as to whose tenure he wants to extend and whosoever he wishes to appoint next. Aitzaz Ahsan said that if the president had acted upon the advice relayed to him by the prime minister then from a law and order perspective there was nothing wrong in it. Aitzaz Ahsan further said that it was irrelevant to ask questions about which cabinet members approved the extension and which disapproved of. He maintained that the apex court held no right to raise objections over the extension.