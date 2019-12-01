Police registered cases against Students Solidarity March participants

LAHORE: Police on Sunday registered cases against Students Solidarity March participants, on charges of sedition and public nuisance days after the protesters rallied at Charing Cross (Faisal Chowk) to demand the restoration of student unions and an end to the militarization of educational institutes.

Alamgir Khan Wazir, Iqbal Lala, and 300 other unidentified people have been nominated in the First Information Report (FIR).

The University of Punjab has said that Alamgir Khan Wazir is not a student.

Student organizations in Pakistan had organized a countrywide student march on Friday to demand the revocation of a 35-year ban on student unions in colleges and university campuses. A day after the Students Solidarity March in Pakistan on Saturday, student activist Alamgir Wazir from the Punjab University in Punjab Province’s Lahore has gone missing.

They are demanding the education budget be increased to 10% and the reinstatement of student unions. They say that the students themselves have no say in what the administration does, including framing course structures and scholarships. They want democratic rights for students and elections on campus for the unions.

Alamgir Khan Wazir (Ali Wazir’s nephew) has been picked up by d “Na Malooms” a few hours ago from Punjab University. This is extremely condemnable & Sharamnak we demand immediate release of Alamgir and the perpetrators must be charged for this Un lawful Act. #ReleaseAlamgirWazir pic.twitter.com/fHe3p03Uo7 — Mohsin Dawar (@mjdawar) November 30, 2019

He had also criticised the military establishment for alleged atrocities in Waziristan and accused the military of stealing natural resources from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan.