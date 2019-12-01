NORTH WAZIRISTAN: One Frontier Corps soldier embraced Shahadat while two militants were killed by the FC on Sunday after they attacked a post.

According to the DG ISPR, two FC personnel were also injured in the firing exchange.

Terrorist fire raided FC post in North Wazirstan Distt near Pak-Afg Border. During exchange of fire 2 terrorists killed.

Lance Naik Muhammad Imran of FC KP embraced shahadat while 2 FC soldiers got injured.

