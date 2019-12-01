Two Pakistani soldiers injured along LoC: ISPR

According to the Director-General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Asif Ghafoor, two Pakistani soldiers were injured in an exchange of fire across the Line of Control (LoC) on Sunday.

According to a tweet by the DG ISPR “Indian Army’s unprovoked firing in Rakhchikri, Rawalakot Sector along LOC. Mortor rounds fired on Pakistani Post. Indian fire effectively responded. During exchange of fire two officers of Pakistan Army got injured”.